Borno Attack: Zulum Was Warned Against Trip, He Ignored Intelligence – Ex-DSS Boss

Dennis Amakiri, a former Deputy Director of the Department of State Services (DSS), has said that Borno State Governor, Babagana Zulum was warned against embarking on the recent trip that led to the attack on his convoy by Boko Haram terrorists.

Amakiri said the Governor ignored the intelligence report and felt he could go on with the trip.

He made this known while speaking during a special program on Channels Television to mark Nigeria’s independence anniversary on Thursday.

Amakiri said, “The Governor of Borno State was given the intelligence that this road is not safe, he felt he could go.

“And being the Chief Executive, he ventured out. He was attacked twice. I hope he will not go again because at least they continue telling him, managing him to make sure that he keeps himself safe.”

The former security agency chief expressed that before Very Important Persons move, there are certain procedures to be carried, stating that the public figures are exposed to danger if such procedures are not met.