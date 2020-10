Bobrisky has taken to his Instagram page to slam Nigerians who are calling him out for not participating in the #EndSARS protest in Lagos state on Thursday, October 8.

Nigerians including celebrities like Falz, Runtown, Toke Makinwa, Tacha, and many others took to the streets to protest against the brutality of SARS and other police officers in Lagos.

Some Nigerians went on Bobrisky’s IG page to slam him for not joining the celebrities in the protest.

See his response below: