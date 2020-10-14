Bobrisky set to gift family of Jimoh Isiaka 1 million naira, after losing his life to #EndSARS protest

Popular Nigerian crossdresser, Bobrisky is set to gift the family of late Jimoh Isiaka, the sum of one million naira, after he lost his life during the #EndSARS protest in Ogbomosho.

The brand influencer made this revelation on his Instagram page, as he pleaded with Nigerians to help him get the family’s contact, so he can get the compensation across to them.

According to the actor, the family of the deceased deserved to compensated, so they don’t live in poverty even after loosing their son.

In his words,

“It’s sad we lost Jimoh isiaq during end sars protests…. but he is gone there is nothing we can do to bring him back. If I have his family account no, or mobile no trust me I will silently send his family 1million without posting it here.

But I don’t have any mean to send d money across to them. 1million can’t bring back his life but d truth is his family can’t loose their son and still remain broke ! Never !!!!! We love u Jimoh isiaq”