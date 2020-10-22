Connect with us

Bobrisky Set To Assist Family Of Late Oke Who Was Stabbed By Thugs

3 hours ago

Bobrisky Set To Assist The Family Of Late Oke, Who Was Stabbed By Thugs

 

Controversial crossdresser, Bobrisky, is willing to help the grieving family of late Oke Obi-Enadhuze, the graphics designer who was stabbed by thugs.

Information Nigeria recalls the younger brother of the deceased, Obi-Enadhuze Daniel, in a string of tweets, narrated how Oke was killed and they were rendered homeless.

It appears some well-meaning Nigerians created AGoFundMe account to assist the family of deceased in their time of grief and need.

Reacting to this, Bobrisky took to Instagram to ask his fans how he can show his support.

The crossdresser wrote;

“Pls I beg , how can I be of help to dis family! Dm me pls. We all will try our best to do d little we have. Dm me info pls. Dis is not d time to ignore. Dis is d time to help with ur last card.”

See his post below:

‘Nigeria Needs To Change Quickly’ – Actress Omotola Jalade Ekeinde

1 hour ago

October 22, 2020

Nollywood actress, Omotola Jalade Ekeinde, has called for an urgent change in Nigeria following the tragic incidents that claimed the lives of innocent youths such as Oke Obi-Enadhuze.

Taking to Twitter, the movie star says Nigeria cannot afford to lose more innocent lives. In her words:

“Nigeria needs to change quickly! We can’t continue to lose some of the best, we can’t continue to lose anyone because WE DO NOT VALUE HUMAN LIFE! I’m livid. There has to be More we can do. #Weneedbiggerstrategies #TakebackNigeria #EndBadGovernanceInNigeria”

She further shared some words on the state of affairs in Africa, calling for healing in Africa.

See her tweets below:

DMW Artist, Dremo Releases New Song In Remembrance Of Lekki Tollgate Massacre

1 hour ago

October 22, 2020

Dremo

DMW signed artist, Aboriomoh Femi Raymond, better known as Dremo, has released a new song titled ‘OMG’ in remembrance of the Lekki Tollgate shooting on Tuesday, October  20, 2020.

The musician took to his Twitter page on Thursday afternoon to share the streaming link to the song. He writes:

“only way i can lend my voice, and ama keep lending it #nowplaying OMG via @audiomack”

The Oyo-born artist became musically inclined since the age of 12 when he used to visit the studio to learn music production. Recounting his early days in music, he says his father, who is a pastor, paid for his first studio sessions.

Upon meeting Davido in 2016, he got signed alongside Mayorkun.

See his tweet below:

#EndSARS: ‘Why Is Everyone Begging The Youths To Remain Calm?’ – Comedian CrazeClown

2 hours ago

October 22, 2020

Craze Clown

Nigerian comedian, Emmanuel Ogonna Iwueke, popularly known as CrazeClown, has stated that it is futile begging the youths to stay calm when they are not the ones with weapons.

The 28-year-old comic skit maker, who is also a certified medical doctor, took to his Twitter page to reveal how sad and devastated he is by the happenings so far.

In his words:

“Why is everyone begging the youths to remain ‘Calm’ when we are not the ones with the weapon?? Whyyyy? Whyyy? Make it make sense? #EndSars #LekkiMassacre”

His question is targeted at those urging the youths to stay calm and retreat in order to avoid more violence.

See his tweet below:

