Bobrisky Set To Assist Family Of Late Oke Who Was Stabbed By Thugs

Controversial crossdresser, Bobrisky, is willing to help the grieving family of late Oke Obi-Enadhuze, the graphics designer who was stabbed by thugs.

Information Nigeria recalls the younger brother of the deceased, Obi-Enadhuze Daniel, in a string of tweets, narrated how Oke was killed and they were rendered homeless.

It appears some well-meaning Nigerians created AGoFundMe account to assist the family of deceased in their time of grief and need.

Reacting to this, Bobrisky took to Instagram to ask his fans how he can show his support.

The crossdresser wrote;

“Pls I beg , how can I be of help to dis family! Dm me pls. We all will try our best to do d little we have. Dm me info pls. Dis is not d time to ignore. Dis is d time to help with ur last card.”

See his post below: