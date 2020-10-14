Bobrisky Offers To Give N1Million To Late Jimoh Isiaka’s Family

Controversial Nigerian crossdresser, Bobrisky has offered to give the sum of 1 million naira to the grieving family of Late Jimoh Isiaq.

Information Nigeria recalls the student of Ladoke Akintola University Ogbomoso, was hit by a stray bullet on Saturday in Ogbomosho, Oyo state during an #EndSars protest and he passed away from the resulting injuries.

In a bid to support the family of the deceased, Bobrisky reached out to his fans to help him get their contacts.

The crossdresser wrote;

“It’s sad we lost Jimoh isiaq during end sars protests…. but he is gone there is nothing we can do to bring him back. If I have his family account no, or mobile no trust me I will silently send his family 1million without posting it here. But I don’t have any mean to send d money across to them. 1million can’t bring back his life but d truth is his family can’t loose their son and still remain broke ! Never !!!!! We love u Jimoh isiaq”

Information Nigeria actor, Williams Uchemba already gifted similar amount of money to the father of late Isiaq.

