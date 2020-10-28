Entertainment
Bobrisky Flaunts His Newly Acquired iPhone 12 Pro (Photo)
Popular Nigerian cross-dresser, Idris Okuneye, alias Bobrisky, recently took to his Instagram page to flaunt his newly-acquired iPhone 12 pro.
The self-proclaimed male barbie is quite known for flashing his most-prized possessions on social media.
Bobrisky, who often gives his fans glimpses of his luxury lifestyle, revealed that he purchased the latest iteration of Apple’s flagship phone for a whopping sum of N710,000.
Taking to the photo-sharing app, the controversial celebrity shared a photo of his recent acquisition along with the caption;
“My iPhone 12 pro is here 710,000.”
See the post below:
Omoni Oboli, Husband Celebrate 20th Wedding Anniversary
Popular Nigerian actress, Omoni Oboli and her husband, Nnamdi have been married for 20 years and the couple are celebrating the huge milestone.
The couple are parents to three handsome boys.
Taking to Instagram, Nnamdi penned a sweet tribute to his wife on Wednesday to mark the special day.
Share a heartwarming photo of them, he wrote;
“Happy 20th Anniversary to us!!!
Time really flies!
It’s been 20 years???
Amazing!
I thank God for the years.
For the beauty of a relationship amidst all the fears.
The pain and sorrow and grace we’ve seen.
The journeys and places and levels we’ve been.
We don’t take it for granted that we got this far.
The children and blessings that show us God is truly extra.
We hurt, we cried, we live, we die.
We know and pray, for on God alone we rely.
It’s so easy to look back, forget, and think we made alone.
I’m grateful that we’re still a work that’s not yet done.
I wish you, my wife, many many more years together.
I certainly couldn’t have asked for someone better.”
See his post below:
#EndSARS: ‘The Only People I Pity Are The Poor’ – Actress Caroline Hutchings
Nigerian actress, Caroline Hutchings, formerly known as Caroline Danjuma, has revealed that she pities only the poor during this trying time of End SARS. The movie star took to her Instagram page to share why the poor are the most affected during this period.
She also said that a lot of celebrities ranting on social media have passports that will enable them elope easily if things get out of hand. In her words:
“So much that I want to say .. history will teach you a lot .. the only people I pity are the poor .. forget all the ranting on social media, some of us have our passports ready to elope ..
some of us cant speak up because we still consider the contracts with our political friends, it is all about our pockets. Some of us can’t talk because we really do not care since our kids were birth abroad.
So much I want to say .. but here I am weeping in silence .. I wish I could turn it around.”
See her post below:
BBNaija’s Wathoni Set To Launch New Book
Reality TV star, Wathoni Anyasi, is set to launch a new book. The former BBNaija ‘Lockdown’ housemate and mother of one took to her Twitter page to reveal this. She also added that she is not in a competition with anyone. Rather, all she wants is to be and do better each day.
In her words:
“Never felt like I was in a competition with anyone. All I want is to be and do better each day. I hype those I love and want to see them win too.
Countdown to my book launch A lot going on has delayed so many things I have been working on. God’s time regardless”
See her post below:
