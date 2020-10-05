Blackface attacks Wizkid for urging President Buhari to tackle the SARS menace

Nigerian musician, Blackface, former member of the defunct music group, Plantashun Boiz, has taken to social media to throw a jab at award-winning artiste, Ayo ”Wizkid” Balogun over his comments on SARS brutality directed at President Muhammadu Buhari.

On Sunday, October 4, Starboy, took to his Twitter account and lent his voice on the #EndSars campaign, urging the president to take swift and immediate action in tackling SARS brutality.

While responding to a message Buhari sent to the US President, Donald Trump, over his ill health, Wizkid said, “Donald Trump is not your business! Old man! Police/Sarz still killing Nigerian youth on a daily! Do something! Nothing concern you for America! Face your country !!”

Apparently, the Ojuelegba singer’s tweet did not sit well with Blackface who reacted via his official Twitter page.

Blackface tweeted, “Why don’t you face your music small man? I understand why that is difficult because it doesn’t have any substance #ChildrenOfNowAdays

“No be every verified account the person name on top dey control So it is possible that that @wizkidayo account is being handled by an agent because I don’t believe Wizkid is that dumb to insult his father or his father’s mate.”

