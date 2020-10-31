Ned Nwoko, Laycon sign partnership deal (Photos)

Ned Nwoko, actress Regina Daniels husband has signed new partnership deal with winner of BBNaija 2020 winner, Laycon.

Nwoko made this known on Friday, October 30, via the official Twitter handle of his foundation, the Prince Ned Nwoko Foundation.

Ned Nwoko invited Laycon to share his dream for his anti-malaria project and the rapper cum reality TV star pledged support to join hands with the billionaire in his fight against malaria in Africa.

Ned Nwoko’s foundation tweeted, “Prince_NedNwoko hosts @itslaycon and share his dream for @Ned_malaria with the winner of Big Brother Naija (Lockdown) who in return pledged his support to put an end to the scourge of malaria in Africa.”