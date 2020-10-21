Biafra: Nnamdi Kanu Explodes Over #LekkiMassacre Of #EndSARS Protesters

The leader of the Indigenous People of Biafra (IPOB), Nnamdi Kanu, has condemned the attack on peaceful #EndSARS protesters at Lekki toll gate in Lagos, Nigeria’s commercial city.

It was reported earlier that soldiers of the Nigerian Army invaded a peaceful protest at Lekki toll gate on Tuesday evening.

Reacting to the attack on the peaceful protesters in Lagos in a tweet, Kanu, a director of Radio Biafra, said it is “shocking that Southern Nigerians are tolerating a Northern Muslim” President Muhammadu Buhari “using the Army to kill unarmed Southern #EndSARS protesters in Lagos” on a “Southern soil”.

The apparently furious IPOB leader wondered if “Southern Christian President” would ever “contemplate killing unarmed Northern Muslim protesters in Kano”, northern Nigeria.

Kanu tweeted: “It’s shocking that Southern Nigerians are tolerating a Northern Muslim @NGRPresident using the Army to KILL unarmed Southern #EndSARS protesters in Lagos, a Southern soil? Would a Southern Christian President ever contemplate killing unarmed Northern Muslim protesters in KANO?”