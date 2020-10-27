Biafra: IPOB Can’t Use Rivers To Launch Attacks – Wike

Rivers State Governor, Nyesom Wike, has stated that the members of the Indigenous Peoples of Biafra (IPOB) can’t use the state to launch attacks.

Recall that some days ago, Wike outlawed the proscribed group in the State.

The Governor called on local government chairmen in the state and youths not to allow IPOB to demonstrate in the state.

Wike stated this on Monday during a meeting with the Community Development Committees, youths leaders, and council chairmen at the Government House, in Port Harcourt.

The Rivers State Governor in a statement released through his media aide, Kelvin Ebiri, described Rivers as the most accommodating state for all Nigerians.

“We can never be against any ethnic group. We can never do that. We have lived in harmony with the Ibos, the Hausas, and Edo people,” he said.

“Everybody that comes to this State we have lived in harmony with. So Nigerians must commend Rivers State as a place where you’ve never had a problem between this group and that group.”

“There’s one terrorist group they call IPOB. I didn’t declare them a terrorist group, the court declared them a terrorist group, not me.

“The federal government declared them a terrorist group. IPOB can’t use Rivers State to be a place where they’ll be launching attacks. If you allow that, your future, your children’s future is gone,” Wike added.

“Go to Oyigbo and see what they’ve done. They destroyed the court. What did the court do? See the soldiers they killed and burnt them. See the policemen they killed and burnt them and then you said people would sit and fold their arms?”