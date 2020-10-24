National News
Ben Ayade Declares 24-Hour Curfew In Cross River
Governor of Cross River State, Professor Ben Ayde has imposed a 24-hour curfew on the state in order to restore law and order.
This was made known in a statement signed by the Special Adviser Media and Publicity to the governor, Christian Ita.
According to the statement, the curfew began from 6 pm yesterday, Friday.
The curfew was imposed following the hijacking of the peaceful protest against police brutality in the state by hoodlums.
“Residents of the state are advised to observe the curfew as security agents have been mandated to arrest anybody who flouts it,” the governor warned.
Recall that earlier in the day, thugs had reportedly looted the state government’s warehouse on Bishop Moinagh Avenue, where different foodstuffs were carted away.
National News
End SARS: Masari Charges Judicial Panel To Fish Out Perpetrators Of Police Brutality
Governor of Katsina State, Aminu Masari of Katsina State has urged the 11 men committee Judicial Panel to give recommendations going forward to end police brutality in the state.
He gave the charge during the inauguration at Government House Katsina on Saturday.
He also tasked them to come forward with general recommendations that will promote an endearing relationship between the Nigerian Police Force and the general public.
The panel of inquiry will be headed by Justice Abbas Abdullahi Bawale of the Katsina State High Court of Justice.
Other members of the Commission include Retired AIG Danlami Yar’adua, Alhaji Mustapha Ibrahim Zango, Alhaji Bello Musa Dankano, Professor Usman Dhun-nurain, Hajiya Rabi Mohammed, and Ibrahim Ahmad Katsina.
National News
#EndSARS: TVC Back On Air — Four Days After Mob Attack
Television Continental popularly known as TVC News is back on air after it was attacked by suspected hoodlums on Wednesday morning.
Recall that the host of popular ladies show ‘Your View’, Morayo Afolabi-Brown, had confirmed during the show on Wednesday that hoodlums had entered the premises of TVC.
The hoodlums had attacked the TV station a few hours after #EndSARS protesters were killed at the Lekki Toll Gate by soldiers on Tuesday night.
There were speculations that the TV station was attacked because of its link to the National Leader of the All Progressives Congress, Bola Tinubu.
Workers of the TV station were rescued by Men of the Police Rapid Response Squad who were in the compound to offer protection.
National News
End SARS Protest: Abia Govt Relaxes Curfew
Governor of Abia State, Okezie Ikpeazu has lifted the 24-hour curfew on two major cities in the state following the outbreak of violence when the #EndSARS protest was hijacked by hoodlums.
Recall that on Tuesday night, Aba and Umuahia went under curfew in a statement by the Governor.
However, following the return of calm to the affected areas, Ikpeazu directed that the curfew in the State be relaxed to now take effect from 6 pm to 6 am from Sunday, 25th October 2020.
This was made known by the State Commissioner for Information, John Okiyi Kalu.
The Governor also directed all markets in the State to be reopened during the day, while Market committees should mobilize adequate security teams to watch over the markets at night and during the day.
Governor Ikpeazu further directed all commercial tricycle operators to henceforth vacate the roads during the curfew time of 6 pm-6 am daily.
