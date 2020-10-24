Ben Ayade Declares 24-Hour Curfew In Cross River

Governor of Cross River State, Professor Ben Ayde has imposed a 24-hour curfew on the state in order to restore law and order.

This was made known in a statement signed by the Special Adviser Media and Publicity to the governor, Christian Ita.

According to the statement, the curfew began from 6 pm yesterday, Friday.

Also Read: Nigeria still needs SARS, Zamfara gov, Matawalle insists

The curfew was imposed following the hijacking of the peaceful protest against police brutality in the state by hoodlums.

“Residents of the state are advised to observe the curfew as security agents have been mandated to arrest anybody who flouts it,” the governor warned.

Recall that earlier in the day, thugs had reportedly looted the state government’s warehouse on Bishop Moinagh Avenue, where different foodstuffs were carted away.