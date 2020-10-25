‘Being Bitter, Quarrelsome And Outrightly Foolish Does Not Make You A Feminist’ – Actress Queen Nwokoye

Nigerian actress, Queen Nwokoye has said that being bitter, quarrelsome and outrightly foolish doesn’t make a person a ‘feminist.’

The film star made this remark after a lady took a swipe at men, who are complaining about the viral logo which she created for the #EndSARS movement.

The lady, @ireaderinokun tweeted;

“Men are so pained about this female symbol. I love to see it”

The actress re-quoted the tweet and she wrote;

“This is what I hate about these fake twitter feminists who obviously don’t know what feminism is all about. Being bitter,quarrelsome, hateful and outrightly foolish does not make you a feminist. It makes you a sick person. Bringing up gender war now is your agenda right?”

