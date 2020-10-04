‘Beauty Is In The Eyes Of The Beholder’ – BBNaija’s Kaisha Shares Stunning Photos On Instagram

By
Damilola Ayomide
-
BBNaija Kaisha
BBNaija Kaisha

Former BBNaija ‘Lockdown’ housemate, Kaisha Umar, has shared stunning photos of herself on Instagram. The beautiful reality TV star captions the photos:

“Beauty is in the eyes of the beholder happy Sunday”

Information Nigeria recalls the beauty entrepreneur was surprised by a cloth vendor who asked her to return the gift that was given to her.

The gift, which Kaisha thought was a genuine one, was actually meant to promote the business of the vendor. This is because the vendor was hoping the reality TV star would wear the outfit and tag the clothing business.

Read AlsoBBNaija’s Kaisha And Her Family Rock Igbo Attires To Her Homecoming Party

However, Kaisha’s delay caused the vendor to ask for a return of the gift.

See Kaisha’s Instagram post below:

Kaisha’s Instagram post

See the photos below:

BBNaija Kaisha
BBNaija Kaisha
BBNaija Kaisha
BBNaija Kaisha
BBNaija Kaisha
BBNaija Kaisha

