‘Beauty Is In The Eyes Of The Beholder’ – BBNaija’s Kaisha Shares Stunning Photos On Instagram

Former BBNaija ‘Lockdown’ housemate, Kaisha Umar, has shared stunning photos of herself on Instagram. The beautiful reality TV star captions the photos:

“Beauty is in the eyes of the beholder happy Sunday”

Information Nigeria recalls the beauty entrepreneur was surprised by a cloth vendor who asked her to return the gift that was given to her.

The gift, which Kaisha thought was a genuine one, was actually meant to promote the business of the vendor. This is because the vendor was hoping the reality TV star would wear the outfit and tag the clothing business.

However, Kaisha’s delay caused the vendor to ask for a return of the gift.

