“Be Your Brother’s Keeper, You are No Different From the Oppressor”- Runtown

Popular Nigerian artiste, Runtown has taken to his Twitter to remind protesters of the importance of looking out for each other during the ongoing #EndSARS protests.

This comes after the infamous Twitter influencer, @segalink’s homophobic attack on Nigerians who are protesting police brutality. He dismissed the protests as an LGBTQ and Feminist movement, saying it was “demonic agenda” and stirring a heated row on social media, which divided Nigerians.

Runtown joined many people to call out this divisive tactic. “This is a fight for every Nigerian youth irrespective of WHO AND WHAT you are ! PLEASE DO NOT LOSE FOCUS !! #EndPoliceBrutality,” he tweeted, adding, “And please guys…when you are out there PROTESTING, BE YOUR BROTHER’S KEEPER or you are no different from the OPPRESSOR !! #EndSARS.”

See his tweets below;