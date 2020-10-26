A woman that is focused about her future won’t be buying a hair worth of 100k: Twitter User

Falilat, a Nigerian lady has taken to social media to state that a focused woman will not spend as much as a hundred thousand naira on buying human hair.

Falilat took to Twitter to advise men on the kind of woman they go out with, adding that the amount of money women spend in buying woman hair can be used for a professional course.

According to her, a woman that’s focused about her future won’t be buying a hair worth of 100k, as she can use that money for professional courses to improve on themselves.

Read below as she tweeted;

“A woman that’s focused about her future won’t be buying a hair worth of 100k.

You’re buying hair worth of 100k when you can use that money for professional courses. Men you should be wary of women like this, they don’t mean you well.”