Be patient with laws you don’t like – President Buhari tells Nigerians

President Muhammadu Buhari has told Nigerians who are uncomfortable with certain laws to remain patient and seek reform where necessary.

Buhari stated this on Monday, while declaring open a two-day joint Executive/Legislative leadership retreat at the Presidential Villa, Abuja.

The President explained that the processes and procedures involved in law making are ever evolving.

Buhari, however, assured Nigerians that the intentions of his administration are in their best interest.

“Let me also remind our common patriots, gentlemen and women, that the processes of lawmaking and governance are dynamic and ever evolving. I will seek their indulgence to be patient with any legislation or law which they have certain misgivings about and engage the process in line with democratic practices.

“Our interest is sincere promotion of our collective will and aspiration to build a nation where justice, peace, and progress are the norm,” he said.

Daily post