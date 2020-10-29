‘Be Happy; It Drives People Crazy’, BBNaija’s Vee Says As She Shares New Photos

Reality TV star, Victoria Adeyele, better known as Vee, has shared new photos of herself on her social media pages. The former BBNaija ‘Lockdown’ housemate took to her Twitter page on Thursday to share a couple of photos.

Her caption reads:

“Be happy; it drives people crazy”

Information Nigeria recalls Vee and her love interest in the Big Brother house, Neo Akpofure, recently showered each other with romantic words.

In the video, Vee said to Neo:

“I don’t know how you do it. I don’t know you cope with me because I can be such a handful but I’m crazy about you, and I will always have your back.”

See her post below: