”Be careful of besties, they are evil”— Actress Mimi Orjiekwe

Popular Nollywood Actress, Mimi Orjiekwe, has taken to her social media page to advise her fans to be careful of friends they call ‘besties’.

The thespian hinted that this is very important because most of these besties are evil. She said this while telling the story of how her ex-bestie extorted money from her boyfriend by telling lies about her.

Her post read ;

“I recall my then close friend, we were both asleep on same bed that night in my house.. her phone rang about

5:30AM. She got up so quick and answered ”Yes Sir”. I heard a familiar voice like my then boyfriend’s voice, my room

was very quiet obviously.. she ran to the bathroom and kept saying yes sir lol afterwards she came back

to bed.. I asked cos the voice sounded like one i know. She said her boss.. I’m like your boss by 5:30AM..

She said he wanted her very early at the office.. lies but i trusted her. Men sha, smh.

I found out afterwards she was feeding him all information on my daily activities and she was lying to him to make money off him..

Be careful of all these hungry attachment besties, they are evil”