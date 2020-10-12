“Be a giver” – Just a week after gifting his mum a car, Alex Ekubo receives Range Rover SUV as surprise gift from a friend

Nigerian actor, Alex Ekubo has been gifted a brand new Range Rover Autobiography by a friend one week after the actor bought his mother a Toyota Venza.

The model who could not contain the joy took to Instagram to shower praises on his friend for making the dream of his long-awaited car come to life.

While making the announcement, the actor wrote, “Good Morning everyone, So I’ve been saving to get myself an Suv for a while, but as you all know “problem no dey finish” especially “family problem”.

“Anyway long story short, I was torn btw getting my mum a car (which has been long overdue) or continue saving the money to buy my Suv.

“After thinking & praying about it, I was led by the spirit to sort mum first, so last week i got her a Toyota Venza.

“Yesterday a good friend called to congratulate me on been #ChiefIkuku & asked me to come to his house to celebrate the chieftaincy, little did I know he had a major surprise for me, after dinner he gifted me this RANGE ROVER AUTOBIOGRAPHY, my people i’m still in utter shock & disbelief.

“See ehn! My humble advice to everyone, is to be a giver, for it is better to give than to receive, help others whenever you can, & keep your hands clean, never envy anyone’s success, your time will come. Good things come to those who wait.

“I am Grateful, I am Grateful, I AM GRATEFUL !!! WHAT GOD CANNOT DO, DOES NOT EXIST.” He wrote.

