Trikytee reacts to reports that he asked for N500,000 to join #EndSARS protest

Published

4 hours ago

on

Trikytee reacts to reports that he asked for N500,000 to join #EndSARS protest

Former Big Brother Naija housemate, Trikytee has denied requesting for the sun of N500,000 to make an appearance at the ongoing #End SARS campaign in Bayelsa state.

 

This follows allegations that he requested N500k as appearance fee, before he would attend the #EndSARS protest in Bayelsa State.

Recall that the protest which is against police brutality and extrajudicial killings, has been rocking many states across the country.

However, TrikyTee was called out by one of the organizers of #EndSARS protest in Bayelsa, who accused the reality TV star of allegedly asking for appearance fee before he would attend the demonstration in his home state.

The Twitter user said Trikytee was also offered logistics to come to the state, but insisted on collecting appearance fee.

He wrote;

“Lmaoo, Tricky tee said we should pay him 500k for appearance fee.. Just to come and lend his voice in #BayelsaProtest “

However, Trikytee in a post via his Twitter handle, debunked the reports as he urged people not to believe everything they read online.

He said, “I have seen tweets going round about me requesting for money to support the #Endsars protest with my people in Bayelsa. Firstly that is not true and a lot of people can testify that I have been in support of this protest both online and offline.

As a Nigerian youth I am passionate about the movement to#EndSars. There’s no way I would want to sit out the protest even when my management has requested I tone down. Why would I want to shortchange myself by asking for payment???”

“The news making rounds online is completely false and should be treated as such. I am for a good Nigeria and an end to police brutality. I have been out almost every other day in Lagos protesting alongside concerned Nigerian youths”

‘Leave the streets’ – Terry Waya tells #EndSARS protesters

Published

51 mins ago

on

October 19, 2020

By

 

Terry Waya, billionaire father of Big Brother Nigeria’s Kiddwaya has urged EndSARS protesters across the country to leave the streets to allow peace reign.

 

The business mogul made the appeal on his Instagram page, saying he’s “fully” with protesters in the “battle to end not only SARS but all forms of brutality and oppression, whether military or government.”

However, he advised Nigerian youths, who have been protesting for more than a week now, to “allow peace to reign by leaving the streets and allow the government to implement what they have promised to do.”

Read his full post below:

News Feed

#EndSARS: “This is not about politics, tribe or religion” – Harrysong warns Northern youths (video)

Published

51 mins ago

on

October 19, 2020

By

#EndSARS: “This is not about politics, tribe or religion” – Harrysong warns Northern youths (video)

39-year-old ”Kingmaker”, Harrison Okiri, popularly known as Harrysong posted a video on his Instagram page this morning directed at youths in Northern Nigeria.

According to Alterplate record label founder, the end SARS protest is not about politics, tribe, or religion.

This comes after some youths in Northern Nigeria took to social media to allege that the EndSARS protest has been politicized.

News Feed

“Be Your Brother’s Keeper, You are No Different From the Oppressor”- Runtown

Published

51 mins ago

on

October 19, 2020

By

Popular Nigerian artiste, Runtown has taken to his Twitter to remind protesters of the importance of looking out for each other during the ongoing #EndSARS protests.

This comes after the infamous Twitter influencer, @segalink’s homophobic attack on Nigerians who are protesting police brutality. He dismissed the protests as an LGBTQ and Feminist movement, saying it was “demonic agenda” and stirring a heated row on social media, which divided Nigerians.

Runtown joined many people to call out this divisive tactic. “This is a fight for every Nigerian youth irrespective of WHO AND WHAT you are ! PLEASE DO NOT LOSE FOCUS !! #EndPoliceBrutality,” he tweeted, adding, “And please guys…when you are out there PROTESTING, BE YOUR BROTHER’S KEEPER or you are no different from the OPPRESSOR !! #EndSARS.”

See his tweets below;

