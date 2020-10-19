Trikytee reacts to reports that he asked for N500,000 to join #EndSARS protest

Former Big Brother Naija housemate, Trikytee has denied requesting for the sun of N500,000 to make an appearance at the ongoing #End SARS campaign in Bayelsa state.

This follows allegations that he requested N500k as appearance fee, before he would attend the #EndSARS protest in Bayelsa State.

Recall that the protest which is against police brutality and extrajudicial killings, has been rocking many states across the country.

However, TrikyTee was called out by one of the organizers of #EndSARS protest in Bayelsa, who accused the reality TV star of allegedly asking for appearance fee before he would attend the demonstration in his home state.

The Twitter user said Trikytee was also offered logistics to come to the state, but insisted on collecting appearance fee.

He wrote;

“Lmaoo, Tricky tee said we should pay him 500k for appearance fee.. Just to come and lend his voice in #BayelsaProtest “

However, Trikytee in a post via his Twitter handle, debunked the reports as he urged people not to believe everything they read online.

He said, “I have seen tweets going round about me requesting for money to support the #Endsars protest with my people in Bayelsa. Firstly that is not true and a lot of people can testify that I have been in support of this protest both online and offline.

As a Nigerian youth I am passionate about the movement to#EndSars. There’s no way I would want to sit out the protest even when my management has requested I tone down. Why would I want to shortchange myself by asking for payment???”

“The news making rounds online is completely false and should be treated as such. I am for a good Nigeria and an end to police brutality. I have been out almost every other day in Lagos protesting alongside concerned Nigerian youths”