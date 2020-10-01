BBN’s Tolanibaj catches her sub, carpets entertainment journalist, Joey Akan

Big Brother Naija 2020 reality television show, Tolani Baj has not minced words with Joey Akan, as she called the music executive a joker after he criticized her BBNaija perfrmance.

She was one of the 20 stars of the 2020 Big Brother Naija reality show.

Taking to Twitter yesterday, Joey Akan complained about a certain housemate who is an A&R but didn’t market that part of the job.

He wrote;

“THE MOST SURPRISING PART OF BIG BROTHER FOR ME WAS THAT AN A&R ENTERED THE HOUSE, REFUSED TO SELL OR MARKET THAT PART OF THE JOB, OR ACKNOWLEDGE THE MUSIC INDUSTRY.

SEE WHY I ALWAYS TELL YOU PEOPLE TO PUT IT IN YOUR BIO. AT LEAST, PEOPLE GO DEY SEE AM.”

In response to the Tweet, Tolani Baj simply dismissed him as a joker.

See her reply below;

This guy is a joker. https://t.co/VZj25gTEdk — Tolani Baj (@tolanibaj) September 30, 2020

A&R stands for Artists and Repertoire. The is the division of a record label that is responsible for talent scouting and the artistic and commercial development of the recording artist. It also acts as a liaison between the artist and the record label.