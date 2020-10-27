BBNaija’s Wathoni Set To Launch New Book

Reality TV star, Wathoni Anyasi, is set to launch a new book. The former BBNaija ‘Lockdown’ housemate and mother of one took to her Twitter page to reveal this. She also added that she is not in a competition with anyone. Rather, all she wants is to be and do better each day.

In her words:

“Never felt like I was in a competition with anyone. All I want is to be and do better each day. I hype those I love and want to see them win too.

Countdown to my book launch A lot going on has delayed so many things I have been working on. God’s time regardless”

See her post below: