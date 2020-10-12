BBNaija’s Venita Reacts To Neo, Vee’s Relationship, Says ‘God Forbid’

It appears former Big Brother Naija ‘Pepper Dem’ housemate, Venita Akpofure is not a big fan of her cousin, Neo’s love interest, Vee.

A video circulating on social media captures the moment the reality TV star publicly expressed her disapproval of the couple’s relationship.

A lady in the background could be heard ringing Vee and Neo’s ship name, ‘#Veeoe’ but Venita was not having it.

The reality TV star, who was driving, was heard saying ‘God forbid’ and she also cautioned the lady shoving the relationship in her face.

Neo was heard cackling at the back.

Watch the video below: