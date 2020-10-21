Connect with us

Entertainment

BBNaija’s Vee Reacts To Lekki Shooting

Published

5 hours ago

on

Tacha is inspiring to watch – Vee
Tacha is inspiring to watch – Vee

Vee

Finalist of the recently-concluded BBNaija Lockdown reality TV show, Vee, has reacted to the shooting at #EndSARS protesters at Lekki Tollgate, Lagos, on Tuesday October 20, 2020.

The reality TV star, christened Victoria Adeyele, took to her Twitter page to express her disappointment with the government’s handling of the issues.

In her words:

“Lack of response from the government to the unjustified killings of youths by SARS, Boko Haram, Herdsmen etc. But a strategised massacre for your unarmed civilians practicing their God given rights? THIS COUNTRY NAWA.”

Read AlsoBBNaija’s Vee, Nengi Serve Friendship Goals On Twitter

Information Nigeria recalls the 23-year-old musician shared how inspiring ex-BBNaija star, Tacha Akide, has been since the beginning of the protest.

See Vee’s tweet below:

The reality TV star’s post

Related Topics:
Continue Reading
Click to comment

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

News Feed

2 feared dead as policemen and alleged #EndSARS protesters clash in Enugu

Published

2 hours ago

on

October 21, 2020

By

2 feared dead as policemen and alleged #EndSARS protesters clash in Enugu

“No where is safe” is the current situation of Nigeria.

The police is said to have killed two protesters in Enugu after a supposed heated clash.

According to an eyewitness, the protesters were initially chased away with a tear gas and after sometime, they returned with guns. They directed their shots to the police station near Nike Lake resort.

The police accepted the challenge and fired back, and this resulted in the death of two young men.

See graphic video below;

Continue Reading

Entertainment

‘We Will Never Forget Lekki Massacre’ – Rapper M.I. Abaga

Published

2 hours ago

on

October 21, 2020

By

'We Will Never Forget Lekki Massacre' - Rapper M.I. Abaga
Rapper M.I Abaga Launches Search For Man Who Approached His 15-Year-Old Niece

M.I Abaga

Nigerian rapper, Jude Abaga, popularly known as MI, has reacted to the massacre that took place at the #EndSARS protest ground at Lekki Tollgate. The rapper and entertainment entrepreneur took to his Twitter page to condemn the killing and state that the night will not be erased from history.

In his words:

“WE WILL NEVER FORGET THE NIGHT OUR GOVERNMENT KILLED US FOR ASKING THEM NOT TO KILL US #LekkiMassacre #EndSARS #CrimesAgainstHumanity”

Read AlsoVector, MI Abaga End Beef (Video)

The shooting of unarmed peaceful protesters by military officers on Tuesday, October 20, 2020 has received global attention with international political dignitaries and celebrities using their Twitter platforms to tweet regarding the incident.

See MI Abaga’s post below:

MI Abaga’s Twitter post

Continue Reading

Entertainment

Lekki Massacre Totally Unacceptable: Comedian Alibaba

Published

2 hours ago

on

October 21, 2020

By

Lekki Massacre Totally Unacceptable: Comedian Alibaba
Alibaba

Alibaba

Nigerian comedian, Alibaba, has reacted to the shooting of unarmed protesters at Lekki Tollgate by military officers on Tuesday, October 20, 2020.

The veteran comedian cum actor and events compere took to his Instagram page to condemn the incident. Part of his post reads:

“The biggest mistake any democratically elected government can make, is to hand over its control to the military. Because in doing that, you have undermined the constitution, you have canceled the purpose of the National Assembly, made nonsense of the Supreme Court and confirmed that the Presidency cannot manage the country’s affairs.

Read AlsoComedian Alibaba Disowns Dino Melaye

By sending soldiers to the street, government is clearly, Planting that idea, without knowing it, that the ultimate leadership is in the hands of the soldiers.”

See his full post below:

The comedian’s post

Continue Reading

Trending