BBNaija’s Vee Reacts To Lekki Shooting

Finalist of the recently-concluded BBNaija Lockdown reality TV show, Vee, has reacted to the shooting at #EndSARS protesters at Lekki Tollgate, Lagos, on Tuesday October 20, 2020.

The reality TV star, christened Victoria Adeyele, took to her Twitter page to express her disappointment with the government’s handling of the issues.

In her words:

“Lack of response from the government to the unjustified killings of youths by SARS, Boko Haram, Herdsmen etc. But a strategised massacre for your unarmed civilians practicing their God given rights? THIS COUNTRY NAWA.”

Read Also: BBNaija’s Vee, Nengi Serve Friendship Goals On Twitter

Information Nigeria recalls the 23-year-old musician shared how inspiring ex-BBNaija star, Tacha Akide, has been since the beginning of the protest.

See Vee’s tweet below: