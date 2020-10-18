BBNaija’s Vee, Nengi Serve Friendship Goals On Twitter

Finalists of the recently concluded BBNaija Lockdown reality TV show, Vee and Nengi, have shown their friendship is still waxing stronger by exchanging tweets.

A fan of both reality TV stars had asked for a beautiful picture of both of them together. “We are still waiting for a bom ass fire picture from Vengi the straw girls, please make it happen“, the fan tweeted.

Nengi quoted the tweet and wrote:

“@veeiye over to you”

Vee replied thus:

“see this girl! Ninjas, tell your president to come to Lagos o!”

Nengi also replied:

“So why are you now shouting?”

“Olodo! Lemme just catch you“, Vee replied.

The exchange ended with Nengi replying:

“Ode I love you”

“love you too sis. hurry up & come back“, Vee replied finally.

See their exchange below: