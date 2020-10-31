BBNaija’s Vee Gets New Tattoo On Her Arm

Former BBNaija ‘Lockdown’ housemate, Victoria Adeyele, popularly known as Vee, has gotten herself a new tattoo on her arm. The 23-year-old London-born musician cum reality TV star took to her Instagram page to share the picture of her new inscription.

The tattoo boldly reads:

“Child of grace”

Read Also: “I Don’t Think You’d Ever Lose Me, My Feelings For You Won’t Change” – Neo Promises Vee (Video)

Information Nigeria recalls the artist recently shared sultry photos of herself baring her cleavage. Vee had captioned the pictures:

“Be happy; it drives people crazy”

The photos generated mixed reactions on social media. A lot of people criticized her for the photos. However, the brand influencer could not care less about the reactions.

See her new tattoo below: