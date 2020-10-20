BBNaija’s TolaniBaj Celebrates 28th Birthday With Lovely Photos

Former BBNaija season 5 housemate, Tolani Shobajo alias TolaniBaj shared a couple of lovely photos as she turned 28-years-old on Tuesday.

The reality TV star showed off a huge cheque of 1 million naira which she received.

The content creator, who was born in the United States on October 20, 1992, penned a brief birthday message to herself which reads;

“+1

May all your wishes come tru”

The reality TV star moved back to Nigeria in 2018 after finishing her studies overseas.

TolaniBaj rose to fame when she joined the highly-coveted reality TV show, Big Brother Naija.

Some of the ex-housemates took out time to wish the ebony queen a happy birthday.

Read Also: BBNaija: ‘TolaniBaj Blocked Me On Instagram’ – Vee (Video)

See screenshots below: