BBNaija’s TolaniBaj Bags Endorsement Deal With Skincare Brand

Former Big Brother Naija ‘Lockdown’ housemate, TolaniBaj has bagged an endorsement deal with a top skincare brand, Jenny’s Glow.

The content creator, who is also an Artists and repertoire, shared the exciting news via Instagram on Saturday.

Sharing a photo of her contract signing session, TolaniBaj wrote;

“I am excited to announce that I am officially an ambassador of @jennysglownigeria

This partnership was signed & sealed a few weeks ago but we had to wait to make the announcement whilst we fight against police brutality.

I’m looking forward to this exciting new journey.”

See her post below: