BBNaija’s Teddy A Spotted Chilling With His Daughter, Zendaya

Popular reality TV star and musician, Teddy A, was recently spotted having a nice time with his daughter, Zendaya.

Information Nigeria recalls the former Big Brother Naija 2018 contestant welcomed his little girl with his wife and fellow ex-housemate, Bam Bam earlier this year.

The father and daughter were filmed having a a fun-filled day at home.

In a couple of videos shared on Zendaya’s official Instagram page, the little beauty was seen sitting on her daddy’s lap.

The videos were also accompanied by a caption which reads;

“Chilling with daddy… I’d like to learn how to play game too!!!”



Watch the video HERE