BBNaija’s Tacha Celebrates Nigeria’s Independence Day With Cleavage-Baring Photos

Former Big Brother Naija housemate, Tacha shared a couple of cleavage-baring photos of herself to mark Nigeria’s independence.
The reality TV star rocked a plain white shirt and a pair of jeans in the photos.
Nigeria attained 60 years of independence on October 1 and the reality TV star decided to celebrate the special occasion.
Sharing the photos of herself via Instagram, Tacha penned an interesting quote which reads;
“Ask not what your country can do for you —Ask what you can do for your country “ Happy Independence Day!”
See her post below: