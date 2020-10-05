BBNaija’s Praise Shows Off His New Look (Photo)

Former Big Brother Naija housemate, Praise Nelson has taken to his Instagram page to show off his new look.

The reality TV star cum dance instructor chopped off his dreads and he opted for a more matured look.

The father of one was sporting a low cut which defined his facial structure.

Taking to the photo-sharing app, Praise shared a couple of new photos of his spanking new look with a caption which reads;

“New beginnings starts NOW !”

Information Nigeria recalls Praise was the sixth housemate to be evicted from the highly-coveted reality show.

Read Also: BBNaija: ‘TolaniBaj Blocked Me On Instagram’ – Vee (Video)

See full photos of his new look below: