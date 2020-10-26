BBNaija’s Omashola Says He Is Accepting Marriage Proposals

Reality TV star and entrepreneur, Omashola Kola Oburoh, has stated that he is accepting marriage proposals. The former BBNaija ‘Pepper Dem’ housemate took to his Twitter page to share pictures of himself as he calls for proposals.

“Oya, come and propose and marry me o“, he wrote as caption.

He later wrote that he has gotten enough proposals within the few hours he announced.

Subsequently, he tweeted:

“The DMs when I don get today, make me wonder why I never marry since”

The 39-year-old Delta-born model and night club manager also took to the streets to campaign against SARS and police brutality at the beginning of the protests.

See his tweet below: