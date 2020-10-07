BBNaija’s Nengi Makes Shocking Revelation, Speaks On How Ex-Boyfriend Beat Her Up Mercilessly (Video)

Former Big Brother Naija contestant, Nengi makes a shocking revelation and social media users are going wild.

While speaking in an interview with Tooxclusive Tv, Nengi reveals that she was once in an abusive relationship and that her ex used to beat her up to a pulp.

Speaking on how she dealt with the situation, she said she walked out of the relationship when it became unbearable. Although it was not an easy step to take, with the support of her friends and family, she summoned up the courage to walk out of the relationship.