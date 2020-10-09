BBNaija’s Nengi Jets Out to South Africa For First Movie Role

The second runner-up of the just concluded 2020 Big brother Naija reality show, Nengi Rebecca Hampson has flown to South Africa for her first movie role.

The reality bagged the role to join the movie crew in the re-make of a Nollywood classic movie ‘Nneka The Pretty Serpent’.

Nengi is said to play a leading character which would give her more screen time to market herself and also show off her wonderful abilities and intelligence.

The announcement of the movie role was hinted at by the award-winning filmmaker, Charles Okpaleke in an Instagram post.

The ex-beauty queen, however, is yet to make an official announcement.