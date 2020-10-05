BBNaija’s Nengi Bags Endorsement Deal With PayPorte

Big Brother Naija ‘Lockdown’ finalist, Nengi has just inked an endorsement deal with top Nigerian fashion brand, PayPorte.

PayPorte announced the exciting news via their official Instagram page on Monday.

Sharing a photo of the reality TV star, the fashion brand wrote;

“We are in for a big ride!

We are here for you!

We are here to foster relationships and make you satisfied.

We welcome @nengiofficial as she becomes a brand ambassador of PayPorte. We look forward to a fruitful and beautiful relationship!

Hey Royals Ninjas help us welcome @nengiofficialto the family!!!”

