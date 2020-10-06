BBNaija’s Mike, Wife, Set To Premiere Their Reality TV Show On MTV And BET Digitals

Former Big Brother Naija housemate, Mike Edwards and his wife, Perri are set to launch a reality TV series on MTV UK and BET Digital tagged “Celebrity Bumps”.

The couple shared the huge announcement on their joint YouTube channel on Tuesday.

The reality TV series follows the couple on their journey to becoming first-time parents during the global pandemic.

Fans can finally get to see how the couple were able to prepare for the arrival of their little bundle of joy and the challenges they both faced.

Watch the video below: