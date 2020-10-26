BBNaija’s Mike Shares Adorable Video Of His Son

Former Big Brother Naija housemate, Mike Edwards posted an adorable video of his two months old son, Matthew via Twitter on Monday.

Information Nigeria recalls the reality TV star welcomed his son with his wife, Perri Shakes-Drayton on Thursday, August 26th at about 7:00 am in London where they reside.

In the video made available on the micro-blogging, the little bundle of joy could be seen smiling at the camera while his father played with his cheeks.

Mike captioned the video with the words;

“Say Cheeseee” @matthewoedwards

Watch the adorable video below: