BBNaija’s Mike Goes Bald; Dresses His Son Up For Halloween (Photo)

Former Big Brother season 4 housemate, Mike Edwards shared a couple of photos featuring his wife and son via his Instagram page on Saturday.

In the photos, the reality TV star took his fans by surprise as he switched up his look. The entrepreneur went fully hairless.

Mike also showed off his son, Matthew’s costume for Halloween.

The father of one captioned the adorable photos with the words;

“We dressed @matthewoedwards up and carved pumpkins for his first Halloween

P.S did my bald head scare you?”

See his post below: