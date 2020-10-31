Entertainment
BBNaija’s Mike Goes Bald; Dresses His Son Up For Halloween (Photo)
Former Big Brother season 4 housemate, Mike Edwards shared a couple of photos featuring his wife and son via his Instagram page on Saturday.
In the photos, the reality TV star took his fans by surprise as he switched up his look. The entrepreneur went fully hairless.
Mike also showed off his son, Matthew’s costume for Halloween.
The father of one captioned the adorable photos with the words;
“We dressed @matthewoedwards up and carved pumpkins for his first Halloween
P.S did my bald head scare you?”
Read Also: BBNaija’s Mike Edwards Shares Lovely Family Photo
See his post below:
Entertainment
‘I’m Original And That’s Perfection In Itself’ – BBNaija’s Dorathy
Former Big Brother Naija housemate and first runner-up, Dorathy Bachor posted a couple of stunning photos of herself via Instagram on Saturday.
The reality TV star, who graced the front page of a popular Nigerian magazine, Uncutxtra, shared more photos from the photoshoot session in which she donned a black dress.
Dorathy captioned the photos with some words of affirmation.
In her words;
“I’m an original and that’s perfection in itself.
What better way to end the month grateful
Not me looking like a bag of money and yeah I’m all for that,” she wrote.
Read Also: BBNaija’s Dorathy Bags New Endorsement Deal
See her full post below:
Entertainment
‘I Will Sponsor Campaigns To Keep Remembering Bad Politicians’ – Eldee
Former rapper, Lanre Dabiri, better known as Eldee, has stated that he is ready to sponsor online campaigns so that bad politicians will not be forgotten till the next general elections in 2023.
The veteran artist took to his Twitter page to share that it is an advice which he received and he is ready to work on.
In his words:
“Best advice I heard today is to document all the bastard politicians, their position on #endars and their current stance against the people, so that we may never forget.
Read Also: Don’t Willingly Sign A Contract And Later Complain Of Being Cheated – ElDee
Replay it regularly until 2023. I will personally run facebook campaigns for as many as I can afford.”
See his tweet below:
Entertainment
Yemi Alade, Tiwa Savage Show Love To Each Other On Twitter
Nigerian female superstar singers, Tiwa Savage and Yemi Alade, are not in a rivalry. This is clearly seen by their public display of love for each other.
Contrary to what many people think, both singers support each other’s career. Tiwa Savage, who released the visuals to her song featuring Naira Marley ‘Ole’ on Friday, received support from Yemi Alade on Twitter.
Read Also: Tiwa Savage Calls For Shutdown Of Music Industry On June 2nd
Also on Friday evening, Tiwa Savage returned the gesture when the self-proclaimed ‘Mama Africa’ announced her album is ready for release in November.
“Kill it sis and thanks for the love“, the singer fondly called ‘Mummy Jam Jam’ retweeted.
See their exchange below:
Trending
- Entertainment20 hours ago
Nse Ikpe-Etim Reacts To Desmond Elliot’s Call For Social Media Regulation
- National News18 hours ago
Lagos Govt Relaxes Curfew From 10pm To 6am
- News Feed18 hours ago
#EndSARS: People take time out to curse me in their prayers– Aisha Yesufu Reveals
- News Feed18 hours ago
Fans ‘kabash’, pray for Erica as she complains of Malaria, Typhoid
- News Feed10 hours ago
Burna Boy, Stefflon Don Unfollow Each Other On Instagram
- National News22 hours ago
Wike Ordered Police, Army To Kill IPOB Members, Nnamdi Kanu Alleges
- Entertainment24 hours ago
‘Desmond Elliot Disappointed Me’, Says Peter Okoye
- News Feed10 hours ago
Rights of police officers will be protected: IGP Adamu