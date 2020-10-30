Entertainment
BBNaija’s Mike Edwards Shares Lovely Family Photo
Former Big Brother Naija housemate, Mike Edwards took to his Instagram feed on Friday to share an adorable selfie of himself, his wife and son.
The reality TV star cum entrepreneur, who resides in London, stepped out with his family for an outing and he decided to capture the memory.
Taking to the photo-sharing app, Mike captioned the adorable photo with an excerpt from the lyrics of the song, ‘No Stress’ by Wizkid.
His caption reads;
“I got the pretty pretty lady wey no like no stress”
See his post below:
Entertainment
‘Desmond Elliot Disappointed Me’, Says Peter Okoye
Nigerian singer, Peter Okoye, also known as Mr P, has shared his disappointment as regards the speech made by Desmond Elliot during the live Lagos State House of Assembly plenary session.
The dancer cum entrepreneur took to his Instagram page to berate the lawmakers for not raising the question of who ordered the shooting of peaceful protesters at Lekki Tollgate on Tuesday, October 20.
In his words:
“Did y’all noticed none of them spoke or asked ‘WHO ORDERED THE SHOOTING OF PEACEFUL PROTESTERS AT LEKKI TOLL GATE ON THE 20TH OF OCTOBER?’ All they cared about was to regulate the social media platform that exposed them!
SMH! Una Shame dey shame me Desmond you did not only fall my hand, you fall my Prick join common Desmond why? #LekkiMassacre #FailedNigerianGovernment”
See his post below:
Entertainment
‘Most Politicians Are Only In Power To Steal Our Money’ – Simi
Nigerian singer, Simisola Ogunleye, better known as Simi, has shared her take on Nigerian politicians. According to her, they gain power only to steal money belonging to the masses.
She added that they are afraid of accountability. Therefore, Nigerians should keep demanding accountability until they learn how to be accountable to the people that elected them into office.
Taking to Twitter, she writes:
“Most of these politicians are afraid of accountability, cause they’re only there to take advantage of the system and steal OUR money. They’re not used to having to answer questions or to actually work. So if we continue to apply pressure, they will either fix up or stop running.”
See her tweet below:
Entertainment
BBNaija’s Ka3na To Launch Reality TV Show, ‘Keeping Up With Jones’
Ex-Big Brother Naija housemate, Ka3na Jones is set to launch her very own reality show dubbed, “Keeping Up With The Jones”.
The reality TV star broke the news via her Instagram page on Friday.
Ka3na shared a poster for the reality show along with the words;
“It’s A Lifestyle
BOSSNATION Here Is The Content You Signed Up For
KEEP UP WITH THE JONES’ REALITY SHOW
Coming Soon
From the Big Brother Naija show you can tell my life is an open book! Sharing my life experiences with you all comes easy!
My life is a cocktail of interesting activities!
From unpredictable events to motherhood featuring my adorable little girl @lila_bossbaby to the daily struggles that goes on behind the scenes right up to building a successful buisness @amourka3na And Of Course My Interesting Marriage! You don’t know the half of it!
This is like nothing you have seen before.
For Sponsorship/Collaborations/ Partnership Email : amourka3na@yahoo.com
ANTICIPATE!”
See her post below:
