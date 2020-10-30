BBNaija’s Mike Edwards Shares Lovely Family Photo

Former Big Brother Naija housemate, Mike Edwards took to his Instagram feed on Friday to share an adorable selfie of himself, his wife and son.

The reality TV star cum entrepreneur, who resides in London, stepped out with his family for an outing and he decided to capture the memory.

Taking to the photo-sharing app, Mike captioned the adorable photo with an excerpt from the lyrics of the song, ‘No Stress’ by Wizkid.

His caption reads;

“I got the pretty pretty lady wey no like no stress”

See his post below: