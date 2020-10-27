BBNaija’s Mike Edwards Launches Cigar Club

Mike Edwards

Reality TV star, Mike Edwards, has launched a monthly cigar club known as ‘Aireyys Cigar Club’. The BBNaija ‘Pepper Dem’ first runner-up took to his Twitter page to announce the club.

According to the father of one, he started the club to support black-owned cigar businesses. In his words:

“We heard you and we listened… Introducing the first monthly Cigar club exclusively supporting Black-owned cigar businesses.

Our mission is clear, to sustain the black cigar community in a predominantly white dominated industry. As a member of Aireyys Cigar Club, you will received three premium cigars every month from Black-owned cigar businesses.”

