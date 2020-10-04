BBNaija’s Mercy Eke Hits 2M Instagram Followers

Big Brother Naija ‘Pepper Dem’ winner, Mercy Eke is in a celebratory mood as she finally hit the 2million mark on Instagram.

The reality TV star decided to give her legion of followers a peek of how she celebrated her 27th birthday as she marks the milestone.

Eke shared the video via her Instagram feed on Sunday and she also declared her love for her fans and supporters.

The reality TV star captioned her post with the words;

“For my 2 million geng. I love y’all so much”

Watch the video HERE