BBNaija’s Lucy signs new brand influencer deal

Former BBNaija Lockdown housemate, Lucy Edet has bagged a new brand influencer deal with a popular fitness brand in Nigeria, Getfit.

The reality star took to her Instagram page to announce her newest achievement to her fans and followers. According to her, she has been using the brand’s waist trainer since her stay in the big brother house and has confirmed its effectiveness.

The 30 year-old enterpreneur stated that everyone deserves to feel confident about their bodies and Getfit will help them feel secured.

Sharing a photo of the signed agreement, she wrote,

“I am so excited to announce my latest addition into the @getfitng family! Right from the #bbnaija house, I’ve been using my GETFIT waist trainers, and I could see some results even with my inconsistency.

Every one deserves to feel Confident about their bodies and that’s the security that comes with GETFIT!

What’s your dream waist size LUCINATION? Let’s get WAISTED with GETFIT!!!!”