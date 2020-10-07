BBNaija’s Lilo Bags Ambassadorial Deal With Skincare Brand

Former BBNaija ‘Lockdown’ housemate, Lilo Aderogba, has just signed a new ambassadorial deal with skincare brand, Rixari Skin Secret.

The reality TV star took to her official Twitter page on Wednesday afternoon to announce the new deal as well as share pictures confirming the official signing.

“Waited so long to sign and announce this and we’re here now I am super excited and proud to announce that I am officially an ambassador of Rixari Skin secret. Tested @rixariskinsecret and after trusting them i’m here to announce the best skincare brand to you”, she wrote.

She has also announced that another deal is on the way.

“‘Another one’ in dj khaled’s voice Can you guess?“, she subsequently tweeted.

See her Twitter post below: