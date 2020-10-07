BBNaija’s Leo DaSilva Narrates How His Car Bumper Was Stolen While Driving In Lagos

Former Big Brother Naija housemate, Leo DaSilva has narrated a sad event that occurred while he was driving his car in Lagos.

The reality TV star revealed that his car got hit by a soldier riding a motorcycle and this caused his bumper to fall off.

However, he realized that the part of his car was missing after he reversed to get it back.

Taking to Twitter, he wrote;

“This Lagos is just a jungle, soldier and his bike hit my bumper.

Bumper fell on the road.

As I was reversing to pick it, another Camry stopped and stole the bumper. I just hope the bumper will solve that guys problem in life.”

See the tweet below: