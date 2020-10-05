BBNaija’s Laycon speaks against police brutality as he joins #EndSARS campaign (Video)

BBNaija season 5 winner, Laycon has dropped a rap video in which he spoke against police brutality as he joins the #EndSARS campaign.

The reality TV star and fast rising Nigerian rapper shared the rap video via his official Instagram page yesterday, October 4.

In the video, Laycon spoke against the brutality of the Special Anti-Robbery squad (SARS).

He condemned the SARS police unit for extorting money, killing innocent citizens and making mothers cry.

Sharing the video, he wrote… “It’s painful that we have been singing the same song for years on police brutality yet no change is being recorded. I’m pained that lives are still being lost at the hands of those who should protect us. Am I next? #EndSARSBrutality”