BBNaija’s Kiddwaya Shares Music Playlist On #EndPoliceBrutality

Former BBNaija ‘Lockdown’ housemate, Kiddwaya, has shared his music playlist on police brutality. The reality TV star took to his Twitter page to share the playlist along with a short note to music lovers.

The brand influencer had made it a custom to share his customized music playlist on Twitter. He, however, had to tailor the last one to the current happenings in the country.

Some out of the ten songs that made it to the playlist include Bad Boy Timz’s ‘Check and Balance’, Dremo and Mayorkun’s ‘On A Jay’, Darey and Teni’s ‘Show Me Love’, Fireboy DML’s ‘Eli’, Peruzzi’s ‘Lagbaja’, and Nasty C’s ‘Eazy’.

See his post below: