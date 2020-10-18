Entertainment
BBNaija’s Kiddwaya Shares Music Playlist On #EndPoliceBrutality
Former BBNaija ‘Lockdown’ housemate, Kiddwaya, has shared his music playlist on police brutality. The reality TV star took to his Twitter page to share the playlist along with a short note to music lovers.
The brand influencer had made it a custom to share his customized music playlist on Twitter. He, however, had to tailor the last one to the current happenings in the country.
Some out of the ten songs that made it to the playlist include Bad Boy Timz’s ‘Check and Balance’, Dremo and Mayorkun’s ‘On A Jay’, Darey and Teni’s ‘Show Me Love’, Fireboy DML’s ‘Eli’, Peruzzi’s ‘Lagbaja’, and Nasty C’s ‘Eazy’.
See his post below:
#EndSARS: ‘Our Generation Makes The Difference’ – BBNaija’s Neo
Former BBNaija ‘Lockdown’ housemate, Neo Akpofure, has lent his voice to the ongoing protest against SARS brutality. The reality TV star took to his Twitter page to affirm that his generation is the one that makes the difference regarding bringing an end to police brutality and bad governance.
The 26-year-old Delta state native also called for restructuring in Nigeria. According to him, his generation holds the power needed for the much-needed difference to be seen.
In his words:
“Take everything, you have us. But who is going to let you take everything from us?? We are the power, we are the generation that makes the difference. #RECONSTRUCTNIGERIA #RestructureNigeriaNow #EndSARS”
See his tweet below:
#EndSARS: BBNaija’s TrikyTee Allegedly Demands N500K To Protest In Bayelsa
Former BBNaija ‘Lockdown’ housemate, TrikyTee, has been accused of allegedly demanding the sum of N500,000 to go for a protest in Bayelsa, his native state.
The Twitter user who gave out this information owns the handle @GlorYBaee shared a comment from a web user identified as Mc Ijawpikin.
The post reads:
“We wanted him to come over, he said we should pay appearance fee, we said it’s as a means of support to bring the youths out, he said he can’t come, we offered to do logistics, Baba said logistics won’t do that 500k is appearance fee,
we said ok if he can’t come he should support with a video since we can’t afford his appearance Baba said we should pay for the video shout out, that he is a Lagos based and has nothing to do with Bayelsa, Oh Akene you were not there to record this convo”
See the post below:
‘We Will Not Give Up The Fight For A New Nigeria’ – Don Jazzy
Nigerian record music producer, Michael Collins Ajereh, better known as Don Jazzy, has stated that his generation will not give up the fight for a new Nigeria.
Taking to Twitter, the award-winning record label owner wishes peace upon every soul lost to police brutality in Nigeria. He says that his generation is sorry that Nigeria failed the departed ones. He, however, promised to keep the fight for a new Nigeria going.
In his words:
“RIP to every soul we lost. We are very sorry Nigeria failed you. For you we will not give up this fight for a #NewNigeria #AbetterNigeria”
See his post below:
