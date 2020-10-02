BBNaija’s Kiddwaya Receives Hero’s Welcome In Abuja (Video)

Former Big Brother Naija ‘Lockdown’ edition housemate, Kiddwaya received a hero’s welcome after he touched down in Abuja.

The Benue-born reality TV star was greeted by adoring friends, family and fans at the Nnamdi Azikiwe airport.

The 26-year-old billionaire son and entrepreneur’s homecoming is also one of the topics of discussion on social media.

Videos circulating the internet shows the reality TV star being surrounded by his bodyguards while an excited crowd sang his praises and struggled to take photos with him.

Some of his fans also came with gifts such as cakes, framed portrait paintings, flowers amongst others.

According to reports, Kiddwaya was later taken to Transcorp hotel.

Watch the video clips below:

https://twitter.com/favouritefidel/status/1311980764356055041?s=21

https://twitter.com/wayademgeng1/status/1312022450964750336?s=21

https://twitter.com/johnfaith673/status/1311988169479389184?s=20