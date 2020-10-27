BBNaija’s Kiddwaya And His Alleged Cousin Clash On Twitter

Former BBNaija housemate, Terseer Waya, alias Kiddwaya, has gotten himself into a feud with a lady, who claims to be his family member.

The reality TV star had taken to his Twitter account to tell his fans to disregard any information about him that comes from his alleged cousin, Doodoo Armani or any other blogger.

In his words;

“I’m actually very a private person and I don’t give people information about me or anyone close to me. If there’s any new information you will hear it directly from my twitter or Instagram not from @DoodooArmani or any other bloggers. Good morning and I love you all,” Kiddwaya tweeted.

Reacting to the tweet, Doodoo Armani blasted the billionaire’s son, and she labelled him as an ‘ingrate’.

See the tweets below: