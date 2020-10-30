BBNaija’s Khloe Shares Raunchy Photos On Instagram

Former Big Brother Naija housemate, Khloe recently posted a couple of raunchy photos of herself via Instagram.

Information Nigeria recalls the reality TV star cum entrepreneur turned 27 on Thursday and she shared sultry photos of herself rocking a body suit to commemorate the special occasion.

It appears Khloe wasn’t done breaking the internet as she rounded up the birthday celebrations by showing off her surgically-enhanced body in the new photos she shared.

The reality TV star captioned one of the photos with the words;

“And that’s all on this year episode of Kokopops day”

Fans and famous friends alike took to the comments section to gush over the photos.

See the photos and reactions below: