BBNaija’s Khloe Celebrates Birthday With Sultry Photos

Big Brother Naija season 3 housemate, Abiri Oluwabusayo, alias Khloe shared a couple of sultry photos of herself via Instagram on Thursday to mark her new age.

The Ekiti born fashion and beauty Influencer turned 27 and she decided to entertain her fans.

In the photos, the reality TV star donned a white bodysuit which put her curves on display.

While captioning one of the photos, the birthday girl asked her fans and followers to spoil her with gifts.

Khloe wrote;

“prada me

Gucci me

birkin me

it’s my bday and i’m a modafkn diva”

Read Also: ‘Make Sure You Are 20 Times Better Before You Try To Advice Me’ – BBNaija’s Khloe (Video)

See the photos below: