Entertainment
BBNaija’s Khloe Celebrates Birthday With Sultry Photos
Big Brother Naija season 3 housemate, Abiri Oluwabusayo, alias Khloe shared a couple of sultry photos of herself via Instagram on Thursday to mark her new age.
The Ekiti born fashion and beauty Influencer turned 27 and she decided to entertain her fans.
In the photos, the reality TV star donned a white bodysuit which put her curves on display.
While captioning one of the photos, the birthday girl asked her fans and followers to spoil her with gifts.
Khloe wrote;
“prada me
Gucci me
birkin me
it’s my bday and i’m a modafkn diva”
See the photos below:
Entertainment
‘I’m Proud Of You Honey’, Adesua Etomi Tells Banky W
Nollywood actress, Adesua Etomi, has expressed love to her husband, Nigerian singer Banky W. The movie star took to her Twitter page to commend him for his contributions to the protests in the country.
She particularly appreciated him for his new song, ‘Talk and Do’ which is a reflection of the current happenings in Nigeria.
Taking to her Twitter page, she writes:
“Heard this song a few months ago & loved it. Banky was def led to write it seeing how things took a different turn in our country recently. It is so timely and so beautiful. Proud of u honey @BankyW Forever on ur team. Proud to know & love you.”
See her tweet below:
Entertainment
Actress Mary Njoku, Husband Test Positive For COVID-19
Nigerian actress, Mary Remmy Njoku and her husband, Jason have both tested positive for COVID-19.
Jason, who is the co-founder, and CEO of iROKOtv, took to his Twitter account on Wednesday to inform his fans and followers about the latest update.
Taking to the micro-blogging site, he tweeted;
“My enemies are hard at work in 2020. Mrs. Njoku and I tested positive for Covid-19. I’m not feeling great, but Mary is well. Literally no idea how I caught it. But we shall see this pass too.”
See his post below:
Entertainment
#EndSARS: ‘Let Us Continue To Soro Soke’, Tobi Bakre Charges Nigerian Youths
Reality TV star, Tobi Bakre, has charged Nigerian youths to keep the #EndSARS movement going. The former BBNaija ‘Double Wahala’ housemate also said that all social ills that affect the lives of black people should be given the spotlight going forward even as he acknowledged the fact that the #EndSARS movement gained the attention of the international community.
Taking to Twitter, the brand influencer cum actor writes:
“In my country, the Youth have risen to #EndPoliceBrutality, which has rightly brought the attention of the international community to the #EndSars movement. Let us continue to soro soke and lend our voices to social ills that threaten the lives of black people #GenChange”
See his tweet below:
Trending
